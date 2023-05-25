UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on speedy delivery
WASHINGTON — The last time UPS workers walked off the job more than two decades ago, it crippled the shipping company. An emboldened union is threatening to do the same and this time the disruption would be far greater. The 24 million packages UPS ships on an average day amounts to about a quarter of all US parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about
6% of nation’s gross domestic product. The Teamsters, representing about 350,000 UPS workers, say they’ll strike if there’s no deal by the time the current contract expires July 31.
White House unveils efforts to guide federal AI research
WASHINGTON — The White House has announced new efforts to guide federally backed research on artificial intelligence. The moves announced Tuesday come as the Biden administration is looking to get a firmer grip on understanding the risks and opportunities of the rapidly evolving technology. Among the moves unveiled by the administration was a tweak to the United States’ strategic plan on artificial intelligence research to add greater emphasis on international collaboration with allies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.