Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends
SAN RAMON, Calif. — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store has indicated she would like to promote more competition. Yet it appears she also believes that should be done without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers opened a window into her thinking during a three-hour session with lawyers for Apple and its adversary, Epic Games, during the final day of a three-week trial. The judge seemed to side with Apple’s defense of the commissions it charges for in-app purchases on iPhones, but also openly wondered if apps should be allowed to alert consumers to other payment options.
To loosen Apple’s tight-fisted control, Epic wants Gonzalez Rogers to issue an order that would require Apple to open the iPhone and its other mobile products to rival app stores. Those alternatives would include Epic’s still-unprofitable app store, which charges a commission of just 12%.
