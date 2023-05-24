Amazon workers plan walkout
SEATTLE — A group of Amazon workers upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact is planning a walkout at its Seattle headquarters next week.
The lunchtime protest is planned for May 31, a week after Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week. The Seattle Times reports that the plans are contingent on at least 1,000 Amazon employees from the company’s Seattle headquarters agreeing to participate.
Netflix to up charge for viewers living outside US households
Netflix has outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the US. It’s an attempt to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service amid a slowdown in growth. To combat password sharing, Netflix will limit viewership of its programming to people living in the same household. Those who subscribe to Netflix’s standard or premium plans — which cost $15.50 to $20 per month — will be able to allow another person living outside their household to use their password for an additional $8 per month. That’s a
$2 discount from the company’s standard stand-alone plan.
