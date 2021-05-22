Tribune investors vote on Alden deal
NEW YORK — Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Union officials said the abstention of Tribune’s No. 2 shareholder, Patrick Soon-Shiong, should torpedo the deal for technical reasons. Alden, Tribune and a special committee of Tribune’s Board had no immediate comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.