Founder of TikTok’s Chinese owner stepping down as CEO
BEIJING — The founder of TikTok’s Chinese owner said Thursday he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video service’s US arm.
Zhang Yiming said Liang Rubo, a co-founder, will succeed him as ByteDance Ltd. CEO. Zhang said leaving day-to-day management will “enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives,” but gave no details of his next role.
ByteDance is waiting to find out whether the Biden administration will revive former President Donald Trump’s efforts to force the sale of TikTok’s US arm.
Warm welcome for oat milk maker Oatly in Wall Street debut
Oatly, the world’s largest oat milk company, raised $1.4 billion in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly $10 billion. Its shares then jumped 24% when the began trading Thursday. The closed up almost 19%. It’s the latest milestone in the rapid rise of oat milk, which is winning consumers —and big-name investors like Oprah Winfrey — with the message that it’s healthier and more environmentally sustainable than cow’s milk. US sales of oat milk jumped 131% over the last year, according to Nielsen.
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
NEW YORK — An abrupt relaxation of mask policies at some retail and grocery stores has left workers reeling as they try to sort out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationship with customers. Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Costco, Home Depot, Trader Joe’s and Target were among the growing list of big chains that are allowing vaccinated customers to shop mask-less, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Many, including Walmart and Target, are also allowing vaccinated workers to drop their masks. Some workers took to social media to cheer, but many others protested. Some don’t trust customers to be truthful about their vaccination status.
