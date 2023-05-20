4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops
NEW YORK — US health officials are reporting another death and several more cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The government says 81 people have now been diagnosed with infections from the bacteria. There have been four deaths and 14 cases of people losing vision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the case counts on Friday. The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.
Detroit enclave built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. — A small enclave of Detroit is considering municipal bankruptcy to help rid itself of a decades-old water debt that has grown to about $20 million and threatens to swamp the already financially struggling city. Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority are in court-ordered mediation over how the debt will be paid. It’s a hit in the decline of Highland Park, which was built a century ago on the strength of the area’s auto industry and had more than 50,000 residents in 1930. Now, fewer than 9,000 people live in the city, which only expects about $12 million in revenue for the coming fiscal year.
San Francisco officials are investigating if Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Hotel’ plan broke laws
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco officials are investigating Twitter. Six former employees allege that owner Elon Musk’s leadership team broke laws in turning the company’s headquarters into a “Twitter Hotel” for workers who were pushed to stay up late to transform the social media platform. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection says it has opened a new complaint and will be conducting an investigation into the allegations. That’s after the ex-employees alleged in a lawsuit filed in a Delaware court that Twitter didn’t pay them promised severance and violated numerous building codes.
Poll: Most favor pairing debt limit rise with deficit cuts
WASHINGTON — A new poll finds that most US adults say they are highly concerned about how the nation’s economy would be affected if the debt limit isn’t increased and the government can’t pay its debts. That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows 6 in 10 adults say they want any increase in the debt limit to be coupled with agreed-upon terms for reducing the federal budget deficit. At the same time, Americans are more likely to disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden and congressional negotiators in both political parties are handling negotiations.
