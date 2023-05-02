House votes to restore tariffs paused by Biden
The House voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries. President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar panel installations in the US, a key part of his climate agenda. The 221-202 House vote sends the measure to the Senate, where lawmakers from both parties have expressed similar concerns about what many call unfair competition from China. The House vote would overturn Biden’s action last year pausing for two years threatened tariffs that had led to delays or cancellations of hundreds of solar projects across the United States. The US industry argues that imported panels are needed so solar installations can meet increased demand for renewable energy.
Audit: Marijuana-rich Oregon must prep for legalization
Oregon should prepare for the US government eventually legalizing marijuana and position the state as a national leader in the industry. That’s what state auditors pushed for in a new report. Oregon has huge stockpiles of the drug. If marijuana is ever legalized nationally, Oregon would be competing with other pot-producing states for the export market, particularly California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.