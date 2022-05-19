Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience
WASHINGTON — US retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans’ ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high. The Commerce Department said, Tuesday, that the increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants. Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. Gas prices fell slightly, last month, restraining inflation, after soaring in March in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The report also showed that sales, in March, were revised much higher, to a gain of 1.4%, from 0.7%.
Walmart Q1 profit dragged down as inflation takes a bite
NEW YORK — Walmart reported stronger sales for the first quarter, but its profit took a beating as the nation’s largest retailer grappled with surging inflation on food and fuel and higher costs from a snarled global supply chain. The company, also on Tuesday, cut its full-year earnings forecast, sending shares down more than 8% in morning trading. Walmart reported earnings of $2.05 billion, or adjusted per share earnings of $1.30. That’s still far short of the per-share earnings of $1.48 that Wall Street had expected.
