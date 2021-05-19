Vote? Not yet. Invest? Yes. Fidelity launches teen accounts
NEW YORK — Fidelity is launching a new type of account for teenagers to save, spend and invest their money. The account is for 13- to 17-year-olds, and it will allow them to deposit cash, have a debit card and trade stocks and funds. The teens can make their own trades through a simplified experience on Fidelity’s mobile app, with zero account fees or minimum balances, though the youth account requires a parent or guardian to have their own Fidelity account as well. It’s the latest step in a broad push by the industry to draw more first-time investors into the market.
Changed by pandemic, many workers won’t return to old jobs
NEW YORK — Many workers emerging from the pandemic don’t want to return to the jobs they once had. Layoffs and lockdowns combined with enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks gave many Americans the time and the financial cushion to rethink their careers. Some employers and business groups are calling for an end to the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement, saying it’s giving recipients less incentive to look for work. But a senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, says health concerns and child care responsibilities are the main reasons holding workers back.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25/hr by 2025
NEW YORK — Consumer banking giant Bank of America plans to set the minimum wage for all positions at the company to $25 an hour by 2025, the bank said Tuesday. It’s the latest wage increase that BofA and other banks have done over the last several years, following pressure from outside groups to address wealth inequality in this country. It will also be the highest minimum wage paid by a big bank, and will likely put pressure on other banks to do the same.
The bank will also mandate that vendors it does business with pay their employees at least $15 an hour.
