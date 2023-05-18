BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at refinery
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Federal officials say a BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control the release of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery in northern Indiana. The actions announced Wednesday will settle a civil case against BP Products North America Inc. It was filed by the US Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.
They describe the penalty as the largest ever under the Clean Air Act for pollution from a structure. Additionally, the company will invest around $197 million in improvements. Officials said the refinery on Lake Michigan near Chicago violated pollution limits.
Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it.
Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.
