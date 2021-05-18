Downtown stores, businesses await customers’ return
NEW YORK — In many downtown areas where companies closed their offices and commuting ground to a halt, sandwich shops, bakeries and other small businesses are waiting with guarded optimism for their customers to come back. With cities reopening and more people being vaccinated, office workers are expected to return — especially with big companies like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America giving staffers dates by which they have to be back in the office. But many businesses are expected to give employees the flexibility to work from home. And some companies have closed offices and gone fully remote.
That will keep small business owners waiting and wondering, with varying degrees of optimism. When people began working at home, early-morning and lunchtime crowds turned into a trickle. Many restaurants and stores went out of business, and those that survived relied on government help, concessions from landlords and, when possible, selling online to shore up their revenue.
