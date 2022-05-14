Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion
MADISON, Wis. — The Justice Department says a federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers, in 2017. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week against Didion Milling Inc. and company leaders. The indictment announced, Friday, alleges that the company failed to keep up with cleanings at the Cambria plant and falsified records to make it look as if the cleanings were completed. Didion officials issued a statement saying the explosion was an accident and that they were disappointed that the federal government decided to pursue “unwarranted charges.” The explosion, May 31, 2017, leveled most of the sprawling facility about 45 miles northeast of Madison.
Starbucks in Maine is first in state to announce union plan
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Workers at a Starbucks store in Maine became the first in the state to announce their intent to unionize, on Friday.
The six employees at the Biddeford store joined workers at dozens of Starbucks locations around the country who have sought to unionize. Officials with the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Starbucks, earlier this month, that accused it of unfair labor practices at the Buffalo store. The complaint included allegations of retaliating against pro-union employees.
The coffee giant has pushed back at the allegations and called them false.
