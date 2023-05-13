Average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 6.35% this week, lowest level in 5 weeks
LOS ANGELES — The average rate on a long-term US home loan is down to the lowest level in five weeks, welcome news for house hunters facing a market constrained by persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer
Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan inched down to 6.35% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.30%. The average benchmark rate has now edged lower seven of the last nine weeks since reaching a high for this year of 6.73% in early March.
EPA wants iron miners to slash mercury emissions
DULUTH, Minn. — Federal authorities have proposed new regulations that would force the Minnesota and Michigan iron mining industry to slash its mercury emissions.
The rule announced by the US Environmental Protection Agency last week follows two decades of litigation and other pressure by tribes and environmental groups who have long urged the agency to adopt mercury limits.
