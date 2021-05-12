Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition
NEW YORK — This year’s graduating class of college seniors is poised for better prospects than were the 2020 graduates, who had the misfortune to graduate in the depths of the disastrous Coronavirus recession. Though the competition will be stiff — this year’s graduates will have to compete, in many cases, with 2020 graduates who are still seeking their first full-time job — employers are ramping up hiring. And many are desperate for workers. The pace of job openings in the United States is now far above pre-recession levels.
AGs urge Facebook to drop ‘Instagram for kids’ proposal
NEW YORK — Attorneys general from across the U.S. have written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him to drop company plans for a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. The attorneys general say they’re concerned about social media’s effects on the physical and emotional well-being of children.
That includes the potential for increased cyberbullying, possible vulnerability to online predators, and what they called Facebook’s “checkered record” in protecting children on its platforms. Facebook in a statement Monday said it’s just exploring Instagram for kids and would make every effort to protect children and would not show advertising on such a platform.
NTSB: Tesla owner got into driver’s seat before crash
DETROIT — Home security camera footage shows that the owner of a Tesla got into the driver’s seat of the car shortly before a deadly crash in suburban Houston.
That’s according to a preliminary government report Monday. But the report on the crash that killed two men doesn’t explain why police found no one behind the wheel of the car, which burst into flames after crashing about 550 feet from the owner’s home.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s still investigating. An onboard data storage device in the console was destroyed by fire.
