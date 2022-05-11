Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
LONDON — Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company. Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.
Yellen trip to Capitol detours into tense abortion debate
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s appearance before a Senate committee took an unexpected and tense detour into the abortion debate, Tuesday, when senators questioned her about the potential impact of an abortion ban on the American economy. Yellen said that eliminating the right to an abortion could “have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades.” Her answer drew a sharp response from Sen. Tim Scott, who said that framing abortion as a matter of the “labor force participation rate feels callous.” To that, Yellen responded: “This is not harsh, this is the truth.”
