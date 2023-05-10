Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on ‘forever chemicals’
ST. PAUL, Minn — Minnesota is on the verge of banning non-essential uses of “forever chemicals.” And lawmakers say they are naming the legislation after a woman who spent the last months of her life campaigning for restrictions that will be some of the toughest in the country. Legislators, environmentalists and family members paid tribute Tuesday to Amara Strande. She died two days shy of her 21st birthday last month from a rare form of liver cancer. She grew up in a St. Paul suburb where groundwater is contaminated by PFAS and believed the chemicals were part of what caused her cancer, which was diagnosed when she was 15.
Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back
NEW YORK — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.
Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform that allows free speech.
“We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said.
