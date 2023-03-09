Adidas wonders what to do with Yeezy shoes after Ye split
FRANKFURT, Germany — Adidas is still wrestling with how to dispose of
$1.3 billion worth of Yeezy shoes after its breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The split forced the German sportswear maker into a big loss at the end of last year and expectations of more pain ahead. The company’s CEO said Wednesday that selling the popular line of shoes would mean paying royalties to Ye. He says destroying them could raise “sustainability issues,” while restitching them for resale “is not very honest.” Donating them would likely mean a resurgence of the shoes “so that’s not really an option.” The breakup helped drive the company to a net loss of 513 million euros in the fourth quarter.
White House, states tackle ‘junk fees’
WASHINGTON — The White House has brought together state lawmakers, federal officials and others for a virtual meeting where participants traded ideas about how to fight “junk fees” that inflate the cost to consumers for everything from hospital visits and airline tickets to student loans and concert seats. President Joe Biden said in February that his administration would work with state and local officials to identify ways to crack down on such fees.
