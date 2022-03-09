US strikes harder at Putin, banning all oil imports
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has announced that the US will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. But he also acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump. The action, on Tuesday, follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to US and Western officials to cut off the imports. Biden declared in remarks at the White House that “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”
McDonald’s to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia
DETROIT — McDonald’s said, Tuesday, it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald’s can’t ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.” McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company’s revenue last year.
