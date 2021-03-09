Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration has reversed a policy imposed under President Donald Trump that drastically weakened the government’s power to enforce a century-old law protecting most US bird species. Trump ended criminal prosecutions against companies responsible for bird deaths that could have been prevented. The move halted enforcement practices that resulted most notably in a $100 million settlement after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill killed about 100,000 birds. Interior spokesman Tyler Cherry says the Trump policy allowed industry to kill birds with impunity. Industry groups have said they’ll work with the administration of President Joe Biden as it plans new standards to protect birds. The migratory bird policy was among dozens of Trump-era environmental actions Biden ordered reconsidered on his first day in office.
