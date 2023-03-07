In ‘junk fee’ fight, US details airline seating rules
WASHINGTON — The government is rolling out a new “dashboard” that lets travelers see which airlines let families with young children sit together on flights at no extra cost. The Transportation Department unveiled the online feature on Monday. The department is trying to pressure airlines to adopt family-friendly policies. In the meantime, the administration is working on new regulations to prevent airlines from separating family if seats are available. It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to put pressure on airlines to improve service.
Toblerone drops iconic design due to rules on ‘Swissness’
GENEVA — The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk-chocolate treat as it moves some production to Slovakia. Deerfield, Ill.-based Mondelez International, which owns the Swiss-born brand, says it’s in the process of adapting the packaging of Toblerone products across its markets to conform with strict rules in Switzerland about how products qualify for the coveted “Swissness” moniker. The distinctive Matterhorn will become a “modernized and streamlined mountain logo.”
