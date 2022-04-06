JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark war
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways is trying to buy Spirit Airlines and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with fellow budget airline Frontier. Spirit said, Tuesday, that JetBlue offered $33 a share, or about $3.6 billion. Florida-based Spirit says its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what’s best for its shareholders. The JetBlue offer is about 40% higher than the value of Frontier’s bid. Frontier’s offer in cash and stock was worth $2.9 billion when it was announced in February, but Frontier shares have fallen since then, reducing the value to Spirit shareholders. Spirit shares soared after the New York Times reported JetBlue’s bid earlier, Tuesday.
World Bank: War shocks to drag on Asian economies
BANGKOK — A report by the World Bank says disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the shocks from the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months. The report released, Tuesday, forecasts slower growth and rising poverty in the Asia-Pacific region this year. Growth for the region is estimated at 5%, down from the original forecast of 5.4%. It anticipates that China, the region’s largest economy, will expand at a 5% pace.
