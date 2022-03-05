Stocks tumble
NEW YORK — Stocks around the world tumbled, Friday, after even a gangbusters report on the US jobs market wasn’t enough to pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. That followed even sharper losses in Europe after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation. Treasury yields sank again, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.
Biden announces Siemens investment
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has joined with the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment to produce equipment for the electrical infrastructure. They say the investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations in California and Texas. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who’ve met with Biden recently to discuss their expansion plans. The Democratic president also will announce details on a rule requiring that companies providing goods to the government have 75% of their product content made domestically, up from 55%.
Apple investors urge company to undergo civil rights audit
SAN RAMON — Apple’s shareholders have approved a proposal urging the iPhone maker to undergo an independent audit assessing its treatment of female and minority employees. The shareholder vote delivered a rare rebuke to a management team that runs the world’s most valuable company. The measure passed during Apple’s annual meeting, Friday, is non-binding, so the company isn’t required to adopt the recommendation. But rebuffing the wishes of its shareholders would thrust Apple into an uncomfortable position, especially since the company has long cast itself as a champion of civil rights. Apple had argued that an audit is unnecessary, pointing to its recent progress in gender and racial equity.
Visa lowers merchant credit fees for small businesses
NEW YORK — Visa says it will lower its credit card “swipe” fees for online and in-store transactions by 10% for small businesses starting in April. The move comes as the digital payments sector becomes increasingly competitive. Visa, one of the world’s largest payment companies, is facing new forms of competition, particularly from tech firms that have debuted alternative forms of payment that go around the traditional Visa and Mastercard networks. Visa currently charges 1.5% to 2.4% in consumer credit card interchange rates. The 10% cut takes place in April.
