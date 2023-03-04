Ericsson signals guilty plea in corruption case
STOCKHOLM — Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has agreed to plead guilty to US foreign corruption violations and pay more than
$206 million for breaking a deal with the Justice Department over charges of bribery and falsifying records in countries from China to Kuwait.
The US Justice Department said the company, based in Stockholm, violated a 2019 agreement by failing to provide documents and information the agency needed for its investigation and to bring charges against individuals accused of misconduct.
Ford to raise vehicle production
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford says it will increase production of six models through the year as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish US sales in 2022. The automaker announced Friday that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup. Also slated for production increases are the F-150 Lightning electric pickup and the Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans. For roughly the past two years, US auto sales have been depressed largely due to a shortage of computer chips that started during the Coronavirus pandemic.
