Stocks end another bumpy day lower
NEW YORK — Stocks ended another bumpy day lower on Wall Street and crude oil prices eased back as markets remain concerned about the broader impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, Thursday. The Nasdaq fell 1.6% as technology companies led the way lower. Less risky sectors like utilities gained ground. Major indexes had rallied a day earlier after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at the Fed’s policy meeting in two weeks. Bond yields were stable. Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed and major credit agencies cut Russia’s credit rating.
Musk invites auto union to hold organizing vote
DETROIT — Elon Musk is inviting the United Auto Workers union to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s factory in Fremont. On Twitter, Wednesday, Musk wrote that he invited the union to hold a vote at its convenience and that Tesla would do nothing to stop it. The UAW wouldn’t comment, Thursday, but spokesman Brian Rothenberg pointed out that Tesla is fighting a US National Labor Relations Board ruling from last year that found the company and Musk engaged in unfair labor practices in 2018, partly because of his tweets.
