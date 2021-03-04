Pandemic puts one in three nonprofits in financial jeopardy
NEW YORK — More than one-third of US nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing within two years because of the financial harm inflicted by the viral pandemic, according to a study being released Wednesday by the philanthropy research group Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. The study’s findings underscore the perils for nonprofits and charities whose financial needs have escalated over the past year, well in excess of the donations that most have received from individuals and foundations. The researchers analyzed how roughly 300,000 nonprofits would fare under 20 scenarios of varying severity.
Infrastructure gets C- from engineers as roads stagnate
AUSTIN, Texas — America’s infrastructure has scored near-failing grades for its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems due to years of inaction from the federal government. That’s according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. Its overall grade: a mediocre C-minus. In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released Wednesday, the group is calling for “big and bold” relief. It estimates it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level. That’s about $2.6 trillion more than what government and the private sector already spend.
Tech stocks lead indexes lower as yields resume climb
NEW YORK — Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields rattled investors. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7%. Higher bond yields can signal that inflation could be on the way as the economy picks up. They can also make stocks that have made huge gains, like many of the Big Tech companies, look expensive. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 1.47% from 1.41%. Banks benefited from the increase in bond yields, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans.
