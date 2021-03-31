IMF head: Global growth prospects rising, dangers remain
WASHINGTON — The head of the 190-nation International Monetary Fund says prospects for global growth have brightened since January, helped by a $1.9 trillion US rescue package. But she warns that uneven progress in fighting the pandemic could jeopardize the economic gains. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that when the IMF releases its updated economic forecast next week, it will show the global economy growing at a faster pace than the 5.5% gain it projected at the start of the year. In remarks hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, she said that the $1.9 trillion support package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11 along with rising confidence from increased vaccinations in many advanced economies were primary reasons for the forecast upgrade.
Probe into canal blockage begins
SUEZ, Egypt — Experts have boarded a colossal container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week before it was dislodged. Everyone is wondering what went wrong to cause the blockage that shook the global shipping industry and clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways. A canal pilot says engineers are inspecting the Ever Given for damage and trying to determine why it ran aground. The ship was safely anchored Tuesday in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal after salvage teams succeeded in finally freeing the skyscraper-length vessel the previous day.
German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement
BERLIN — Germany’s biggest industrial union and employers have reached a deal that will give workers a one-time “corona bonus” and envisions an extra annual payment starting next year. Tuesday’s deal between employers and the IG Metall union was reached in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous. But it’s typical for such agreements to be applied across the whole country and to several million workers in the auto and machinery industries, among others.
(0) comments
