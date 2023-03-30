Grand opening for Nothing Bundt Cakes
PALMDALE — Nothing Bundt Cakes is planning a grand opening event on Friday and Saturday.
Twenty-percent of sales on Friday will be donated to the Palmdale Community Foundation Benefit Day. The festivities continue with a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, with the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce. At 10 a.m., the first 50 guests to visit the location will receive a “free bundtlets for a year punch card,” which is valid for one bundtlet per month, for 12 months.
The business, at 39438 Trade Center Drive, Suite C, was opened on March 11 by Kyoung Park-Kim and Peter Kim and is a Dallas-based business with more than
490 franchised and corporate bakeries in more than 40 states and Canada.
EPA cites oil and gas firms over pollution
WASHINGTON — Two Texas companies have resolved Clean Air Act violations with the Environmental Protection Agency by agreeing to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane and other harmful pollutants wafting from the nation’s largest oil and gas producing region. EPA announced Monday that Matador Production Company has agreed to pay $6.2 million in fines and mitigation measures related to 239 of oil and gas well pads in New Mexico.
