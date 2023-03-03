Close call, turbulent flights add to aviation safety concerns
WASHINGTON — Federal officials are investigating a string of close calls between planes, including one this week at Boston’s Logan Airport. The incidents are raising questions about whether air travel is getting less safe. The Federal Aviation Administration plans a safety summit this month, to look at whether some measures used to prevent accidents are less effective than they used to be. The number of close calls could end talk of easing experience requirements for newly hired pilots. President Joe Biden’s pick to run the FAA says he opposes easing the pilot-qualification standards.
GOP senators: computer chip money underwriting has ‘woke’ agenda
WASHINGTON — Republican senators says the Biden administration is taking $39 billion in federal money that’s meant to build computer chip factories and using it to further “woke” ideas such as requiring some recipients to offer child care and encouraging the use of union labor. The administration responds that those parts of guidelines announced this week will improve the likelihood of attracting companies to build semiconductor factories and people to work there.
