Senate confirms Raimondo as commerce secretary
WASHINGTON — The Senate has voted overwhelmingly to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary and help guide the economy’s recovery during and after the Coronavirus pandemic. Raimondo will be responsible for promoting the nation’s economic growth domestically and overseas. Republican opposition to her confirmation focused on their concerns that she would not be forceful enough in confronting the Chinese government’s efforts to gain an economic and technological edge through espionage. Supporters say they like her private sector experience.
Biden’s pick for SEC flags trading app gimmicks
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission has told Congress that the agency should address how to protect investors who use online stock-trading platforms with flashy gimmicks that entice them to trade more. Gary Gensler testified by video Tuesday for his confirmation hearing by the Senate Banking Committee. He was asked about the roiling stock-trading drama involving GameStop shares that has spurred clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street. Among the issues to be examined, he said, is the use of “behavioral” technology in stock-trading apps.
Hertz eyes bankruptcy exit through $4.2 billion stake sale
NEW YORK — In a deal to jettison itself from under bankruptcy protection, Hertz says it may sell a controlling stake in the rental car company to two investment firms for $4.2 billion. Hertz was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale. The Florida company filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. Under the agreement announced Tuesday, Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Opportunities will have the chance to buy the entire company, but no less than a majority of its shares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.