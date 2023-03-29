Fed official: Bank rules under review
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve’s bank supervisors warned Silicon Valley Bank’s management as early as the fall of 2021 of risks stemming from its unusual business model, a top Fed official said Tuesday, but its managers failed to take the steps necessary to fix the problems. The Fed official, Michael Barr, the nation’s top banking regulator, said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing that the Fed is considering whether stronger bank rules are needed to prevent a similar failure in the future. Silicon Valley Bank’s management was deficient, Barr said.
FTX founder charged with paying bribe
NEW YORK — A new indictment charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business. The rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday adds a charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It is the 13th charge facing Bankman-Fried as he awaits trial in New York while staying with his parents in Palo Alto, Calif. He has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors out of billions of dollars before his business collapsed last year. He was arrested in December.
