Germany: G7 rejects Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles
BERLIN — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian natural gas exports in rubles. Germany’s energy minister told reporters, Monday, that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced, last week, that Russia will demand “unfriendly” countries pay for natural gas only in rubles from now on. Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the Russian currency. Asked if Russia could cut natural gas supplies to European customers if they reject the demand to pay in rubles, the Kremlin spokesman said, “We clearly aren’t going to supply gas for free.”
Trump suit against Clinton part of longtime strategy
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump, last week, filed a sprawling lawsuit accusing his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. He accused them of conspiring to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia. It’s the latest example of a long-standing tactic by Trump. The former president has spent decades repurposing political and personal grievances into causes of legal action.
