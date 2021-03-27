ThredUp’s shares pop in stock market debut
NEW YORK — Shares of ThredUp rose more than 40% in their stock market debut Friday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the online seller of second-hand women’s and children’s clothing. Late Thursday, ThredUp’s initial public offering of 12 million shares was priced at $14 a share, the high end of its expected range of $12 to $14. That raised about $168 million before underwriting fees. The shares opened at $18.25 and closed at $20.
