Justice Dept. SEC probing bank’s collapse
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. That’s according to what two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The people said the investigations — which are separate inquiries — are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives. The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Bank fears spread to Europe, drag down shares
GENEVA — Fears about the world banking system spread to Europe as shares in the globally connected Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged. The steep drop on Wednesday dragged down other major European lenders in the wake of bank failures in the United States. At one point, Credit Suisse shares lost more than a quarter of their value. The stock price hit a record low after the bank’s biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — told news outlets that it would not invest more money into the Swiss lender. Credit Suisse was beset by problems long before the US banks collapsed.
What can ChatGPT maker’s new AI model GPT-4 do?
LONDON — The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot has rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, called GPT-4, in the next step for a technology that’s caught the world’s attention. San Francisco-based OpenAI says GPT-4 is more reliable, creative and can handle “more nuanced instructions” than its predecessor, GPT-3.5, which is the system that ChatGPT was built on. GPT-4 can be fed both text and images that it uses to come up with answers. Unlike ChatGPT’s fixed tone, users can customize GPT-4 by asking for responses in the style of a Shakespearean pirate, for example. OpenAI have warned users to be careful, saying GPT-4 is “still not fully reliable” because it “hallucinates” facts and makes reasoning errors.
First major US railroad merger in decades will go forward
The first major railroad merger in more than two decades, one that would link the United States, Canada and Mexico, is being approved by federal regulators. Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern will combine the two smallest of the nations seven major railroads after an arduous two-year review from the US Surface Transportation Board, released Wednesday. The bar for railroad mergers in the US was raised substantially at the start of the century after a couple problematic tie-ups that snarled rail traffic for weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.