US will give airlines a break on takeoff rights in NYC, DC
WASHINGTON — Federal officials are extending pandemic relief to help major airlines keep their coveted takeoff and landing rights at big airports in New York and Washington, this summer. The move by the Federal Aviation Administration applies to international flights. Takeoff and landing rights are called “slots,” and they are limited at JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan National Airport outside Washington. Airlines that don’t use their slots risk losing them to other carriers. But the FAA says that, because of the ongoing pandemic, it will extend a waiver of the rules for international flights until late October.
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals
LAS VEGAS — A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $8 million to a middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar.
Lon Enwright, 38, used to also work as a wine steward at Las Vegas Strip restaurants but lost his sense of taste due to the December 2018 injury at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson, his attorney, Andre Lagomarsino, said, Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.