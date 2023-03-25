Deutsche Bank shares drop
FRANKFURT, Germany — Shares in Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, have fallen sharply and dragged down major European banks as fears about the global financial system send fresh shudders through the market. Deutsche Bank closed down 8.5% on the German stock exchange Friday after falling as much as 14%. That followed a steep rise in the cost to insure bondholders against the bank defaulting on its debts, known as credit default swaps. The new turmoil in the global financial system comes after the collapse of two US banks and a government-orchestrated takeover of Swiss lender Credit Suisse by rival UBS. Asked whether Deutsche Bank could be the next Credit Suisse, Scholz said, “There is no reason to worry.”
Ford’s Tenn. plant could make 500K electric pickups per year
STANTON, Tenn. — Ford says its new assembly plant under construction in western Tennessee will be able to build up to 500,000 electric pickup trucks a year at full production. The automaker announced in September of 2021 that it would build the plant and a joint-venture battery factory on a 3,600-acre parcel of land in rural Stanton, northeast of Memphis. Known as the Memphis Regional Megasite, the land designated by the state for industrial development sat unused for years before Ford decided to move in.
