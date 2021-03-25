Led by sliding Big Tech, stocks dip
NEW YORK — Stocks gave up an early gain and wound up broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in tech heavyweights like Facebook and Apple. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% Wednesday, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields mostly fell after rising earlier this week. GameStop had another bumpy ride, losing a third of its value after releasing a disappointing earnings report. The money-losing video game retailer is still up more than sixfold this year after becoming a favorite of online investors who talked the stock up on online message boards. Crude oil prices rose 6%.
GameStop weighing stock offering
NEW YORK — GameStop is considering selling some of its shares, a move that would enable the video-game retailer to capitalize on the massive surge in its stock price this year. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, the company noted that it has been evaluating since January whether to increase a $100 million stock offering program it established in December. GameStop shares vaulted 1,625% in January as individual investors communicating on online message boards hyped up the stock in hopes of making big returns at the expense of hedge funds betting the shares would fall.
Orders for manufactured goods tumbled 1.1% last month
WASHINGTON — Orders to US factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell a sharp 1.1% in February with demand in a key sector that tracks business investment also dropping. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that orders for durable goods declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains including a sizable 3.5% rise in January. The drop was larger than expected but likely was adversely effected by the severe winter storms that hit much of the country last month as well as continued supply-chain problems. The category that covers business investment dropped 0.8% in February.
