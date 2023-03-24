Lawmakers tell ex-executives ‘you must answer’ for bank failures
WASHINGTON — Leaders of the Senate’s banking committee are telling former chief executive officers at the failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank they “must answer” for their banks’ “downfall.” The senators say in a letter to each CEO he’s expected to appear before the panel. The banking committee is examining the events leading up to the closures of the two banks, with the first congressional hearing set for Tuesday. Separate letters were sent Thursday to former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Gregory Becker and former Signature Bank CEO Joseph DePaolo.
Ford says EV unit should be seen as a startup
DETROIT — Ford’s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology. The figures were released Thursday as Ford rolled out a new way of reporting its financial results. The new business structure separates electric vehicles, the profitable internal combustion and commercial vehicle operations into three operating units. Company officials said the electric vehicle unit will be profitable before taxes by late 2026 with an 8% profit margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.