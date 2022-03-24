Europe limited in curbing high energy prices
MADRID — European governments are slashing fuel taxes and doling out tens of billions to help consumers, truckers, farmers and others cope with spiking energy prices made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But for some truckers, fishermen and others whose livelihoods hinge on fuel, the measures aren’t enough. They have been staging protests to push politicians to ease their financial pain. The war has exacerbated a monthslong energy crunch in Europe, and governments have limited options to provide lasting relief as households and businesses face crippling energy bills, high prices at the pump and other effects.
Pandemic relief money spent on other projects
WASHINGTON — An Associated Press review finds that state and local governments have spent nearly $1 billion worth of federal Coronavirus aid on projects that have little to do with combating the pandemic. The spending runs the gamut. In Broward County, Florida, $140 million will help to build an upscale hotel. In Dutchess County, New York, $12 million is being used to renovate a minor league ballpark. Alabama plans to spend $400 million building new prisons.
