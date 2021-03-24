UK jobs market shows further resilience during lockdown
LONDON — Britain’s jobs market showed further resilience in February even though the country has been in one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the number of people on payroll in the UK increased for the third month in a row in February. The statistics agency said the number of people on payroll rose by 68,000, or by 0.2 percentage points, between January and February. Economists say the jobs market is being boosted by ongoing support from the British government and hopes of a strong economic recovery in coming months following the rapid rollout of Coronavirus vaccines.
Regal Cinemas, second largest chain in US, to reopen in April
NEW YORK — Regal Cinemas, the second largest movie theater chain in the US, will reopen beginning April 2. Parent company Cineworld Group made the announcement Tuesday. Regal had been one of most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the US have been dark. Doors will open early next month with attendance limited to 25% to 50% capacity in about 500 locations. Cineworld also agreed to a new multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Beginning next year, the studio’s releases will have a 45-day exclusive window at Regal cinemas, roughly slicing in half the traditional period. That doesn’t apply to Warner releases this year.
Stocks close broadly lower
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday and gave back nearly all of their gains from a day earlier as technology, industrial and bank stocks fell. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market and pushed the Nasdaq down 1.1%, while The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9%. Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, shed 3.6%. Bond yields fell, weighing on bank stocks that rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Oil prices, which have been rising lately, slumped and dragged down energy stocks.
