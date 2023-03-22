Yellen says bank situation is stabilizing
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she’s focused on stabilizing the US banking system following regional bank failures in California and New York. Yellen says additional bank rescue arrangements “could be warranted” if new failures at smaller institutions jeopardize financial stability. Yellen spoke Tuesday at the American Bankers Association. The Treasury secretary says overall the bank situation “is stabilizing” and the system “remains sound.” Yellen says government intervention has been necessary to “protect the broader banking system” and more rescue efforts could be necessary. Yellen says the 2008 financial meltdown was a solvency crisis but “what we’re seeing now is contagious bank runs.”
Credit Suisse to suspend bonus payouts
GENEVA — Switzerland’s government says it’s ordering Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS. The Swiss Department of Finance said Tuesday that federal law allows the government to set “remuneration-related measures” in cases involving Switzerland’s biggest banks. Authorities in Switzerland scrambled late last week and this weekend to cobble together a $3.25 billion sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.