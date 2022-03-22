New corporate climate change disclosures proposed by SEC
WASHINGTON — Companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risk affects their business, under new rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed rules are part of a drive across the government to address climate change. Under the proposals, public companies would have to report on their climate risks, including the costs of moving away from fossil fuels. They would be required to lay out their transition plans for managing climate risk, how they intend to meet climate goals and progress made, and the impact of severe weather events on their finances.
Russia bans Facebook and Instagram
MOSCOW — A Moscow court has banned Facebook and Instagram for what it deemed extremist activity in a case their parent company, Meta. The court, on Monday, fulfilled a request from prosecutors to outlaw Meta Platforms Inc. and ban Facebook and Instagram for what they called “extremist activities.” Prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about the military action in Ukraine. Meta declined to comment. Prosecutors haven’t requested to ban the Meta-owned messaging services WhatsApp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.