Wall Street closes lower
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a choppy week of trading Friday with major stock indexes mostly lower and all finishing in the red for the week. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after reversing a small gain. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high on Wednesday, posted its first weekly decline in three weeks. Losses by banks, industrial companies and technology stocks weighed on the market. They offset gains in companies that rely on consumer spending, health care and other sectors.
