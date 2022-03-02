Nations agree to release 60M barrels of oil
FRANKFURT, Germany — The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Board of the Paris-based IEA made the decision, Tuesday, at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She says half the release will come from the United States and that the group’s decision “reflects our common commitment to address significant market and supply disruptions.” Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer.
Russia eyes workarounds of sanctions
WASHINGTON — The harsh sanctions imposed on Russia and the resulting crash of the ruble have the Kremlin scrambling to keep the country’s economy running. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, that means finding workarounds to the economic blockade even as his forces continue to invade Ukraine. Former Treasury Department officials and sanctions experts expect Russia to try to maneuver around the financial penalties by relying on energy sales and turning to the country’s reserves in gold and Chinese currency.
