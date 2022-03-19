Ukraine war ups pressure for US oil; industry faces hurdles
BILLINGS, Mont. — President Joe Biden’s move last week to ban oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was met with calls to boost US production to help bring down soaring gasoline prices. But political rhetoric about quickly ramping up US crude output is at odds with reality for the nation’s oil fields: Not enough workers, scant money to invest in drilling and wariness that today’s high prices won’t last. Analysts say the obstacles to more US oil are surmountable, but will take months to work through and it could be late this year or early next before a significant production increase materializes.
February home sales fall amid higher mortgage rates, prices
NEW YORK — Sales of previously occupied US homes fell in February as competition for a near-record low number of properties on the market drove prices higher and rising mortgage rates kept would-be buyers on the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said, Friday, that existing home sales fell 7.2% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million. That’s less than the roughly 6.1 million sales that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet. Sales declined 2.4% from February 2021 as the median home price jumped 15% from last year at this time to $357,300.
High energy costs trigger unrest in parts of Europe
LISBON, Portugal — High energy costs are stoking unrest in parts of Europe. Spain is deploying more than 23,000 police amid a truckers’ strike, Friday, while farmers in France and Greece are snarling traffic with their protests. Russia’s war in Ukraine has further pushed up costs for oil and natural gas in Europe, driving record inflation and making it ever more expensive for farmers and truckers to fuel their equipment and vehicles. A walkout by a group of truckers in Spain has devolved into attacks, with police escorting convoys of trucks that are still working. In France, about 20 farmers protested by driving their tractors slowly down a highway. Hundreds of protesting farmers blocked traffic in Athens.
Energy agency: 10 steps would save 2.7M barrels of oil a day
BERLIN — The International Energy Agency says the world could quickly reduce global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day by cutting down on car and plane travel. The Paris-based agency says it would help ease the supply crunch caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IEA said in a report, Friday, that “practical actions by governments and citizens” could significantly reduce oil demand, make fuel cheaper for consumers, shrink Russia’s hydrocarbon revenue and boost efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.