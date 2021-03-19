Sheltered from virus, Kauai plans cautious return to tourism
LIHUE, Hawaii — As the Coronavirus ravaged other parts of the US, residents on Kauai watched safely from afar. The rural Hawaiian island is one of the world’s most sought-after vacation destinations. But it has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year because of quarantine and other Coronavirus restrictions. As a result, Kauai has been one of the safest places to be, with only 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. But the economy has suffered greatly, and now local officials are loosening restrictions. They say early measures gave the island time to build a strong foundation of public health.
US long-term mortgage rates edge higher
WASHINGTON — US long-term mortgage rates continued to edge higher this week as the benchmark 30-year loan stayed above the 3% mark. Rates remain near historic lows, however. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.09% from 3.05% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans increased to 2.40% from 2.38% last week. The prospect of massive pandemic aid, following Congress’ recent enactment of the nearly $2 trillion relief package, has helped lift uncertainty about the economic recovery and likely coaxed mortgage rates higher.
Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration says students who were defrauded by their colleges and received only partial relief from their federal loans could now have them fully erased. The action, announced Thursday, reverses a Trump administration policy. The Education Department says the change could lead to $1 billion in loans being canceled for 72,000 borrowers, all of whom attended for-profit schools. The department says the action applies to students who already had their claims approved and received “less than a full loan discharge.” A senior department official briefing reporters says they are reviewing the backlog of claims yet to be decided and those that have been denied.
