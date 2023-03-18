Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps
NEW YORK — Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails. The company says the new feature, named Copilot, is a processing engine that will allow users to do things like summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint. It will also add a chat function called Business Chat, which takes commands from users. The announcement came two days after OpenAI rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4.
OpenAI powers the generative AI technology Microsoft is relying on. Microsoft rival Google has also been integrating generative AI tools into its own Workspace applications.
Average long-term US mortgage rates come back down to 6.6%
NEW YORK — The average long-term US mortgage inched back down this week after five straight weeks of increases, good news for homebuyers as the housing market’s all-important spring buying season gets underway. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate slid back to 6.60% from 6.73% last week.
