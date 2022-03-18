House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
WASHINGTON — The House has voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus. The legislation would pave the way for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on various products as the United States seeks to further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine. The Senate is expected to take up the measure soon. The House vote, on Thursday, came one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress and US allies to do more to deter Russia’s attack. The broad trade action, which would revoke “most favored nation” status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.
Study: SUVs, pickups hit pedestrians more often than cars
DETROIT — Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars. That’s according to a new study released, Thursday, by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on US roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.