Wall Street closes higher after Fed says it will keep rates low
NEW YORK — Stock indexes are closing higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it expects its key interest rate to remain near zero through 2023. The central bank’s commitment to keeping rates at rock bottom lows comes even as it forecasts the economy will accelerate this year. Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares investors’ concerns. The S&P 500 index finished 0.3% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.64%, the highest since January 2020.
Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden’s top trade envoy
WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Katherine Tai to serve as the nation’s top trade envoy in President Joe Biden’s administration. She will be the first Asian American and first woman of color to hold the position. Tai is considered a problem-solving pragmatist and was confirmed Wednesday on an overwhelming 98-0 vote. She has vowed to work for a trade policy that benefits ordinary workers, not just big corporations.
House panel OKs legislation to trim Idaho gov.’s powers
BOISE, Idaho — A House panel on Wednesday approved legislation trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power.
The House State Affairs Committee voted to send to the House the bill that targets a governor’s emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. Specifically, the bill was sent to the House for several slight word changes that won’t change the overall bill. The bill passed the Senate last week.
Another bill that targets a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods has cleared the House and is in the Senate awaiting amendments.
The two bills each allow a governor to declare an emergency and extend it past 60 days, but only to ensure federal funding continues.
