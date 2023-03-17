Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears
China is accusing the US of spreading disinformation amid reports the Biden administration is calling for TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the company. The statements from China’s Foreign Ministry is yet another response to efforts being made in the US to restrict the app’s influence. TikTok has long been dogged by criticism that it would give user data — such as browsing history, location and biometric identifiers — to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf. There’s no evidence that TikTok has turned over such data, but fears abound due to the vast amount of user data it collects.
Credit Suisse shares soar after central bank offers lifeline
GENEVA — Credit Suisse shares surged after the Swiss central bank agreed to loan the bank up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) to bolster confidence in the country’s second-biggest lender following the collapse of two US banks. Credit Suisse announced the agreement before the Swiss stock market opened, sending shares up as much as 33%. That was a massive turnaround from a day earlier, when news that the bank’s biggest shareholder would not inject more money into Credit Suisse sent its shares tumbling 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.