Fed begins inflation fight
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort to tame the worst inflation since the 1970s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling potentially up to seven rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that has followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
BMW, VW warn of shortages from part suppliers
LONDON — BMW and Volkswagen have warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing shortages of some vital components, forcing them to reduce vehicle production in Europe. The two German carmakers said, this week, that the conflict is having a “negative” effect on auto supply chains. BMW said, Wednesday, that bottlenecks at its suppliers in Ukraine have forced the automaker to adjust or interrupt production at a number of factories, which is likely to have a negative impact on vehicle sales figures. Executives from both companies said wiring harnesses that bundle and organize wires or cables are in short supply because their main suppliers are in western Ukraine.
